Strengthen Unity, Brotherhood Crucial to Overcome Challenges Facing Country: Speaker of HoF

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 7/2022 The celebration of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day plays an important role in further strengthening unity and brotherhood among nations and nationalities in the country, Speaker of House of Federation (HoF), Agegnehu Teshager said.

While addressing a symposium held in connection to the day in Hawassa city, Speaker of the House of Federation Agegnehu Teshager said the event has crucial role in promoting co-existence, solidarity and brotherhood among nations and nationalities.

The day is very important to create common understanding among nations and nationalities as well as promote their cultures, traditions and values.

Noting there are challenges facing the country from inside and outside the country, the speaker stressed that it is important to strengthen national unity and brotherhood among nations and nationalities to overcome the challenges.

Chief administrators of regional states, mayors of city administrations as well as representatives of nations and nationalities, among others, attended the symposium.

This year’s celebration of the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day is different as the government of Ethiopia demonstrated its commitment to peacefully resolving the problem in the northern part of the country.