Strong Cooperation among Stakeholders, Partners Crucial to Transform Agriculture: President Sahle-Work

Addis Ababa December 7/2022/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde said transforming the agriculture sector in Ethiopia needs strong cooperation among stakeholders and partners as well as use of science and technology.

She made the remark at the two-day National Agriculture Conference that concluded today.

Pointing out the country’s immense agricultural potential, the president stressed the need for continuous discussion, strong cooperation among stakeholders and partners, and use of the latest science and technology to tap Ethiopia’s agricultural potential and ensure food security and nutrition.

The agricultural practice in the world is changing with science and technology, and modernizing the agriculture sector in Ethiopia needs the use of science and technology as well as strong cooperation of all stakeholders and partners.

The president further stressed the need to transform the lives of women engaged in the agriculture sector by providing technological and expert support.

Regarding the impact of climate change on developing countries, she stated that Ethiopia should work on preventing the impacts of climate change instead of reducing climate change consequences.

Sahle-Work hailed the success in Green Legacy and food security works and called for further strengthening of the efforts.

Agriculture Minister, Oumer Hussien said the conference has provided important input to the ministry to capitalize on successes and work towards achieving the greater demand.

The national demand from the agriculture sector is huge when compared to what is being done, he added.

Ethiopia has achieved well in wheat production, Green Legacy, and oilseeds, he noted, adding that it has also prioritized livestock products.

According to him, wheat cultivated land in the country has expanded to about 1.3 million hectares of land in two rounds this year from about 680,000 last year.

With regard to the Green Legacy that took place in the past four years, about 25 billion tree seedlings were planted and 767,000 jobs were created.

Ethiopia has 36 million hectares of arable land, of which 13.4 million hectares of land has been cultivated.