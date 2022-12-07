More Than 400,000 Hectares of Land Covered with Wheat Seeds Through Irrigation

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 7/2022 Ethiopia has covered 450,000 hectares of land with wheat seeds during this winter in the country, according to the ministry of agriculture

Head of pulse development at the ministry of agriculture, Esayas Lema told ENA that efforts have been undertaken to export wheat in addition to responding to local demand.

It is to be recalled that besides to the seasonal wheat production, Ethiopia is working to produce 52 million quintals of wheat production from cultivating 1.3 million hectares of land through winter irrigation.

So far, over 800,000 hectares of land has been prepared and more than 450,000 hectares of land is covered with wheat, according to the head.

The awareness of farmers on the development of irrigated wheat has been improving as production and productivity is booming simultaneously, he pointed out.

He added that utilization of technology, inputs and select seed supply as well as awareness creations for farmers have registered results.

Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella, and South West regions are also new areas of for irrigated wheat production in the country, it was indicated.