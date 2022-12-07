Hawassa Ready to Host Nations, Nationalities, Peoples Day

Addis Ababa December 7/2022/ENA/ The 17th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day of Ethiopia will be celebrated tomorrow in Hawasa city, the capital of Sidama region, under the theme “National Unity for Sustainable Peace”.



Chief Administrator of Sidama Region, Desta Ledamo told ENA that the 17th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day will be colorfully celebrated as the day symbolizes the unity of all Ethiopians.

He said that the federal system has provided nations and nationalities of Ethiopians with full rights to administer themselves.

The celebration of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day is a vital event to promote the identity of Ethiopians, learn more about one another and uphold their unity in diversity, he added.

Several high-ranking federal and regional government officials are expected to take part in the celebration hosted by Sidama Regional State.

According to ENA’s reporter, guests are arriving in Hawassa city to attend the celebration.

A symposium and cultural show are being underway as part of the celebration, it was indicated.

The Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day of Ethiopia is annually celebrated with the objective of promoting unity among all Ethiopians and to strengthen their ties.

The celebration has also been becoming an engine to boost tourism and investment in the host regions as all nations and nationalities of Ethiopia gather together to showcase their rich cultures.