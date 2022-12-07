Some 218, 894 Metric Tons of Fertilizer Due to Arrive in Djibouti Port Within Month

Addis Ababa December 7/2022/ENA/ Some 218, 894 metric tons of fertilizer for summer wheat production will reach the port of Djibouti within one month, according to Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise.



The Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise is working to efficiently transport imported products to the farmers.

ESLSE Chief Executive Officer, Roba Megersa told ENA that the enterprise is carrying out its responsibility of providing effective transport and logistics services.

He added that the enterprise has gained experience to offer efficient and effective transport and logistics services to its customers.

Roba pointed out that the first ship loaded with fertilizers has already left Morocco while three ships loaded with some 218, 894 metric tons of fertilizer will dock in the port of Djibouti within a month.

The enterprise is exerting efforts to fulfill its responsibility for the realization of the government’s intensive program of summer wheat production by providing prompt transporting services of agricultural inputs, he added.