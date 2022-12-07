Peace Agreement Helpful to Mitigate Human Trafficking: ROCK Technical Director

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 7/2022 The peace agreement reached between the federal government of Ethiopia and TPLF will provide great contribution to help enhance the activities being undertaken to mitigate crimes of human trafficking, the Regional Operational Centre in support of the Khartoum process and the African Union (AU) Horn of Africa Initiative (ROCK) disclosed.

ROCK is a regional project to fight criminal networks involved in human trafficking and smuggling, financed by the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa of the European Union, which was launched as part of the Khartoum process at the request of countries from the Horn of Africa.

Technical Director of ROCK, Harve’ Jamet, who is attending the 24th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) general meeting, told ENA that ROCK has been working in collaboration with 11 countries in the Eastern Africa region.

According to him, ROCK has coordination offices in its partner countries including Ethiopia and works in the prevention of human trafficking.

Noting that Ethiopia is one of the victims of human trafficking in Africa, he said ROCK will further strengthen its collaboration with Ethiopia as the country is an important partner in the efforts to prevent the crime.

He stated that a discussion was held between the Ethiopian Federal Police officials on ways to enhance cooperation.

The Director further pointed out that the peace agreement reached between the federal government of Ethiopia and TPLF will provide a great contribution to help reduce crimes of human trafficking and the flow of immigrants.

“Ethiopia is a very important partner. We have to reinforce cooperation. So, we have decided with the Federal Commissioner to think about how we can improve the cooperation between ROCK and Federal Police. I believe that this peace agreement will help us to solve the problem and reduce the number of smuggling immigrants. It is a very important point,”

More than 90 percent of Interpol’s information on human trafficking is gathered through ROCK, he said pledging to strengthen collaboration with countries in the eastern Africa region where crimes of human trafficking are rampant.

The strategy of the ROCK project is to facilitate the exchange of information between competent police Law Enforcement Agencies.

The 24th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) general meeting deliberated on trans-border crimes, human trafficking, illegal arms trafficking, and drug trafficking as well as security challenges affecting the region since last Sunday.