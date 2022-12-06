INSA Developed Social Media Platforms Looking for Private Sector Investment

Addis Ababa December 6/2022/ENA/ The Information Network Security Administration (INSA) disclosed that it has developed local social media platforms and is waiting for the investment of the private sector in infrastructure development.

INSA Director-General Solomon Soka told ENA that a software has been developed for domestic use of social media.

Private sector investors are encouraged to invest in the infrastructure and apply the software.

“We have already developed the software. It needs infrastructure investment to be used and we are not going to cover the infrastructure cost from our budget. We have our own social media,” the director-general said.

The software will serve us to locally develop social media platforms.

As the infrastructure requires large investment, INSA encourages the private sector to invest on it.

“The infrastructure requires big investment, and we encourage the private sector to engage, including banks and other investors. If they invest in the infrastructure, we will then give them the software so that our people can use the domestically developed technology. What has held us back is the infrastructure which needs huge investment.”