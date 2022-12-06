Ethiopia Welcomes Signing of Agreement Between Military, Civilian Political Forces in Sudan

Addis Ababa December 6/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia welcomes the signing of the Political Framework Agreement in the sisterly country of Sudan between the military and the civilian political forces, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



The agreement is an important step towards forming a civilian government that would lead the country to free and fair national election, according to the statement of the Ministry.

“Ethiopia, while fully supports the agreement and its implementation, has a full confidence on the wisdom of the Sudanese military and political forces to lead their country to a democratic transition to the satisfaction of the aspiration of the Sudanese people,” the statement added.