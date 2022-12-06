INTERPOL Says It would Support Ethiopia’s Endeavor to Fight Against Terrorism in East African Region

Addis Ababa December 6/2022/ENA/ The International Criminal Police Organization, INTERPOL, Regional Counter Terrorism Node ESAF & Europe Branch said that it will support Ethiopia’s endeavor to fight against terrorism in the East African region.

The 24th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) general meeting is underway in Addis Ababa deliberating on trans-border crimes, human trafficking, illegal arms trafficking, and drug trafficking as well as security challenges affecting the region.

Approached by ENA, Head of Branch INTERPOL Regional Counter Terrorism Node ESAF & Europe, Daniel Angel Damjanovic who is participating in the general meeting said the prevention of transnational terrorism is mission of Interpol.

Praising Ethiopia’s outstanding role in fighting terrorism in the East African region, Damjanovic pledged that Interpol will give necessary support to the nation’s endeavors in this regard.

As the world’s largest police organization, INTERPOL has 195 member countries, he indicated that one of the anti-terrorist continental centers is located in Nairobi, Kenya.

In this regard, he said that INTERPOL is working in the East African region, where there is a threat of terrorism, in partnership with pertinent customs, immigration, police and other institutions of the countries in the region.

The ongoing 24th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization taking place in Addis Ababa has created opportunity to exchange views with several pertinent institutions, he added.

INTERPOL will strengthen coordination with the East African countries in fighting against terrorism and cross-border crimes, the head affirmed.

He also mentioned about the several measures taken over the past five years in collaboration with Customs, Immigration, Police and other institutions of the countries in the region to foil the acts of terrorists.

Indicating that countries of the region shared their experiences in their fight against terrorism at the 24th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization meeting, he said that Ethiopia’s experience is admirable.

Hence, the head stated that INTERPOL will strengthen its support and cooperation to the countries including Ethiopia to enhance their capability of implementing anti-terrorist enforcement and help them exchange experiences.

Ethiopia is one of the countries in the region facing a threat of terrorism, the head said stressing the need to intensify efforts in preventing the threat.

According to him, INTERPOL has been working with Ethiopia in the fight against terrorism. The organization will continue its partnership with Ethiopia in strengthened manner, he added.