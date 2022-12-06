8th Ethio-Russia Intergovernmental Commission Meeting Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 6/2022 The 8th Ethio-Russia intergovernmental commission on and trade cooperation has kicked off in Addis Ababa today.



The three-day meeting from 6 to 8 December, 2022 is expected to deliberate on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

The meeting will discuss on ways to strengthening the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in economy, science and technology as well as education and trade.

Russian delegation arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday to participate in the meeting.