PM Abiy Calls on Scholars to Play Their Proper Role for Ethiopia’s Sovereignty, Lasting Peace

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 5/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged all Ethiopian scholars to realize the current situation of the country and play a proper role for its sovereignty and lasting peace.

A national consultation forum of scholars was held today in Addis Ababa under the theme “The Role of Scholars’ in Ethiopia’s Rise!”

The Prime Minister who was present at the forum urged scholars to discharge their responsibility in the ongoing effort to realizing a better Ethiopia.

He said that much is expected especially from scholars in order to tackle the multifaceted and complex problems of Ethiopia.

“Our problems will be solved when all of us are able to work together,” the PM said in his social media post.

In order to build a society that would be able to respect knowledge and intellectuals, the government and scholars must work together for one country, he underscored.

Prime Minister Abiy also expressed his government’s readiness to work more closely with scholars to realize a prosperous Ethiopia.