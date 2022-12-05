Japanese Companies Considering Ethiopia as Their Potential Investment Destination

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 5/2022 Ethiopian Embassy in Tokyo hosted an investment seminar that attracted representatives from 13 different companies engaged in the energy, construction, agro processing, and ICT industries.

In his introductory remarks, Ethiopian ambassador to Japan, Tefera Derbew Yimam noted that Ethiopia and Japan have had a long-standing diplomatic relationship and that it is crucial to strengthen that partnership through trade and investment.

Additionally, Ambassador Tefera called the participants to invest in Ethiopia by highlighting the numerous prospects the country offers to Japanese investors’ in variety of sectors.

On the seminar, participants were briefed about Ethiopia’s investment opportunities, laws, incentives, favorable economic climate, and infrastructure.

Priority sectors for investment, including agro processing, textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals, minerals, and ICT, were also covered in detail.

The attendee said that they got valuable information about investment options in Ethiopia and will consider Ethiopia as their potential investment destination.