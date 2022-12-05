Addis Ababa (ENA) December 5/2022 The 8th Ethio-Russian Ministerial Joint Commission meeting will begin tomorrow in Addis Ababa.

The joint ministerial commission meeting will be held for three days starting from tomorrow, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting is expected to discuss on ways to strengthening the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in economy, science and technology as well as education and trade.

Russian delegation has arrived in Addis Ababa today to participate in the meeting.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Mola and senior officials of Foreign Affairs Ministry at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.