House Speaker Tagesse Expresses Condolences Over Passing Away of Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 4/2022 Speaker of the House of Peoples Representatives, Tagesse Chafo expressed his deepest condolences and profound sorrow to the people and Government of China over the passing away of former President JIANG ZEMIN.

Signing book of condolences at the Chinese embassy in Ethiopia, the House Speaker said, “H.E. JIANG ZEMIN was a great leader of China who had immense contribution to international peace and stability.”

The speaker wished consolations to the bereaved families of the former Chinese President and the people and Government of China, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.