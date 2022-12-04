PM Abiy Inaugurates State of the Art Parking Lot Built in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 4/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated a state of the art parking lot built in the center of the capital Addis Ababa today.

Unity Parking Lot, constructed on 1.2 hectares of land, has one ground floor and four floors built from underground, can accommodate a total of 1,020 vehicles at a time including buses.

This modern Parking Lot is equipped with various facilities including elevator for vehicles that easily connect to the underground parking lots and has more than 200 cameras to monitor the cars.

The cameras installed could also identify the car plate number and the owner of the vehicles.

The parking lot is also built with a modern system for registering and issuing of information about the vehicles, as well as equipped with modern payment and security systems.

It has beautiful and modern passage rout that serves as entrance to and exit from Unity Park, it was indicated.

The parking lot has today officially started operation after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Abiy.