24th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization General Meeting Kicks Off

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 4/2022 The 24th Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) general meeting kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

The general meeting will deliberate on trans-border crimes, human trafficking, illegal arms trafficking, and drug trafficking as well as security challenges affecting the region.

The general meeting attended by 14 Eastern African countries is undertaking under the theme “promoting best policing practices in the fight against terrorism and transnational organized crime in EAPCCO region and beyond”.

Officials from the Ethiopian federal police, EAPCCO officials, Interpol representatives of the region, and military attachés are taking part in the general meeting.

The general meeting will continue until December 9, 2022.

The Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization is a regional police body whose membership consists of Chiefs of Police of the 14 countries.

It was established in 1998 in Kampala with the aim of harmonizing, strengthening police co-operation and joint strategies, sharing of crime related information and harmonization of laws in order to enhance the capacity of Law Enforcement Agencies to combat transnational organized crime.

The Organization, whose Head Quarter is in Nairobi, is comprised of Ethiopia, Eretria, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, DRC, Djibouti, Somalia, Seychelles, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Comoros and Burundi.