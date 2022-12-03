Ethiopian Dev’t Response Project that Supports Refugees, Host Communities Launched

Addis Ababa December 3/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia has launched the second phase Ethiopian Development Response Project that benefits refugees and the community today.



The 180-million-USD project is aimed at benefitting refugees and the communities that host them, it was learned.

The 5-year project is also expected to reduce social and environmental damages caused by refugees sheltered in the country.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Adama city, Agriculture State Minister Meles Mekonnen said the first phase of the project has alleviated the development problems of communities that had sheltered refugees.

According to him, development projects implemented in 2016 in Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella, Somali and Tigray regions were fruitful.

Among the works carried out include the construction of 225 primary schools, 98 health posts, 48 animal health posts, 520 kilometers rural road, and 220 potable water facilities.

Also, four agricultural inputs storage warehouses and five small shopping centers were built, the state minister stated, adding that more than 1.3 million community members have benefited from the first phase of the project.

The project has also directly benefitted refugees.

The World Bank financed project will help Ethiopia improve access to basic social and economic services, expand livelihood opportunities, and enhance environmental management for refugees and their host communities, it was pointed out.

According to the World Bank, the second phase of the will expand the geographic scope of the project to cover all communities in Ethiopia affected by refugees presence and to deepen support for the implementation of the government’s refugee inclusion policies.

Refugees are included as direct beneficiaries of this new phase, and their concerns will be better integrated into local development planning with a special focus on women’s economic and social empowerment.