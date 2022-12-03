Ethiopia Successfully Concludes 17th Internet Governance Forum

Addis Ababa December 3/2022/ENA/ The 17th Global Internet Governance Forum(IGF), hosted by Ethiopia, has been successfully concluded in Addis Ababa on Friday December, 2, 2022, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, who attended the closing ceremony, appreciated the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, its partners and participants for making the IGF 2022 a success.

He expressed his delight that the IGF 2022 took place in Ethiopia when the peace agreement was reached to end the two-year conflict in the north.

He added that Ethiopia’s government is assiduously carrying out the peace agreement, where humanitarian assistances are being delivered and efforts are intensified to restore services.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke pointed out that Ethiopia is working to build a digital economy and expressed his belief that the forum will monitor the ideas raised in the conference to turn into results.

United Nations under Secretary-General, Li Junhua, said in a video message that “we should work together to solve problems related to internet governance”.

Acting Executive Secretary of the UNECA, Antonio Pedro, indicated that the forum was attended by a large number of Africans.