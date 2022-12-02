DPM & FM Demeke Says Ethiopia Persisted Drive for Prosperity, Building Digital Economy

Addis Ababa ENA) December 2/2022 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen said Ethiopia has persisted its drive for prosperity and building a digital economy.

The 17th Global Internet Governance Forum (IGF) which started on Monday and has been undertaking with over 300 sessions and over 5000 hybrid participants from more than 117 countries from across the world concluded in Addis Ababa today.

Speaking at the conclusion of IGF, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen said Ethiopia has been working to reduce poverty by persisting to build digital economy even amid challenges to ensure prosperity.

“Ethiopia has persisted its drive for prosperity and building digital economy,” Demeke stressed.

He stated that Ethiopia has successfully hosted this global conference by overcoming the challenges it had encountered over the two years.

The country has been exerting efforts to reduce poverty through digital economy even during challenges in the north, he pointed out.

Demeke mentioned about the two years conflict in northern Ethiopia and the implementation of the peace agreement stating that the IGF 2022 will help the country transcend the nation to a new chapter.

“We are in the course of diligently implementing the peace deal and providing humanitarian emergency relief and service to that part of Ethiopia. Even when we were at the phase of the conflict, we never relented from fighting poverty. Ethiopia has persisted in its drive for prosperity and building a digital economy.”

Demeke further stated that Ethiopia had been contributing its part in the global internet governance conference held over the past years pledging to continue its participation and partnership in the future.

He called on IGF to take additional responsibilities to nurture and promote internet governance.

“We wish the IGF to assume additional responsibilities such as following up on the implementation of its outcomes.”

Innovation and Technology State Minister, Huria Ali for her part said key actions are proposed on meaningful access and connectivity in ensuring digital inclusion it is also important to leverage the internet as a platform to unlock innovation and prosperity.

The next IGF which was held in Kenya 11 years ago will be held in Japan next year.