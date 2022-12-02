UNDP Praises Government’s Commitment to Realizing Peace Agreement, Pledges Support for Reconstruction Efforts

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 2/2022 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen met with the administrator of United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Achim Steiner today at his office.

During the occasion, Demeke briefed the administrator about the current situation in Northern Ethiopia and reiterated the Government’s commitment to the implementation of the peace agreement between the Federal Government and the TPLF.

He has also stated that currently the Government is committed to three main focus areas which are reconstruction, delivering humanitarian assistance and ensuring accountability.

Recalling that the UNDP’s cooperation with Ethiopia was essential during the challenging time in which the country experienced undue pressure in the last two years, he expressed gratitude to the support of the organization.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs also stated that a special committee has been established to rebuild the areas affected by the war and to support the community.

He said education, electricity, telecommunication and other services have been restored in areas affected by the conflict.

Demeke urged development organizations to continue supporting the Government efforts in the rehabilitation process.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner on his part praised the commitment of Government to realizing the peace agreement and assured that his organization would provide all the necessary support and cooperation to reconstruction efforts.

The administrator further pledged that along with other development partners his organizations will enhance cooperation towards reconstruction and rehabilitation.