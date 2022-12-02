Ministry Vows to Consolidate Diplomatic Activities, Expand Achievements in New Year

Addis Ababa December 2/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia will further consolidate its diplomatic activities and expand the achievements gained in the field, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Briefing the media today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Meles Alem said the ministry will focus on image building and scaling up diplomatic relations next year.

Raising resources by mobilizing the diaspora, expanding international finance access, attracting investment flows, and raising fund for reconstruction and rehabilitation, among others are also the main areas of activities, he added.

Lots efforts are expected from diplomats to strengthen and expand the achievements that the country has gained despite many challenges, the spokesperson stated.

To realize this, training has been given to Ethiopian ambassadors from December 16 to January 5, 2023.

The training focuses on the measures the government is undertaking on the implementation of the peace agreement, renewing diplomatic relations after the peace agreement, promoting FDI, and other related issues, it was learned.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson stated that the peace agreement has been widely accepted by the international community and things are returning to normal in the field of diplomacy.

Ethiopia’s partners from near and afar have expressed their desire to provide support, he noted.

President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has expressed his satisfaction over the signing of a peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF. He affirmed Sudan’s unwavering support for its full implementation.

The United States, the European Union, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific countries also expressed their support for the peace agreement through their ambassadors.

Moreover, the EU, through its partners UNICEF and WFP, has extended 33 million Euros aid to restore essential education services and implement school feeding programs so that children living in conflict-affected areas can get back to learning.

It also donated 38 million Euros to support conflict-affected health and education sectors in Ethiopia.

The spokesperson finally underlined that the Government of Ethiopia is working with commitment to effectively implement the peace agreement.