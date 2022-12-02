Peace Agreement To Boost FDI to Ethiopia: Saudi Ambassador

Addis Ababa(ENA) December 2/2022 The peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian government and TPLF will boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Ethiopia, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Fahd Al-Hamidani told ENA.



Talking to ENA at the Ethiopian Investment Commission Forum organized to create awareness about investment opportunities in Ethiopia, Ambassador Fahd Al-Hamidani said that the peace agreement will help to improve foreign direct investment to Ethiopia.

The ambassador also pointed out that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia views the peace agreement as an agreement of prosperity and stability for Ethiopia, adding that the implementation of the agreement will enhance foreign direct investment in the country.

The ambassador said the investment is among the most important issues which is strengthening the Ethio-Saudi Arabia relations.

Business and investment in Ethiopia are very promising, he added.

Among the areas the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would like to engage are agriculture and mineral investments, the ambassador said.

He hailed Ethiopian Investment Commission for the awareness raising event it held to the economic and trade attachés of various countries based in Addis Ababa to introduce us about investment opportunities in the country.

The forum that EIC organized was aimed at promoting investment opportunities to embassies based in Addis Ababa.

Ambassadors and economic and trade attachés of various countries attended the high level discussion forum, which was aimed at strengthening collaborations with partners.

A communication strategy to foster investments and stronger partnership is put into force, it was learnt.