PM Abiy Extends Congratulatory Message to UAE on National Day

Addis Ababa(ENA) December 2/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended best wishes and congratulatory message to the president of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed and people of the country on the celebration of UAE’s 51th National Day marked today.



UAE National Day is celebrated every year on the 2nd of December to mark the unification of all seven Emirates into one nation.

Prime Minister Abiy in his message expressed his best wishes to the president and people of UAE.

“I would like to congratulate my brother and friend, President Mohammed bin Zayed and the honorable people of UAE for the celebration of the 51th National Day,” the premier said on twitter.