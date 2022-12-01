Ethiopia, Sudan Agree to Enhance Cooperation on Bilateral, Regional Issues of Mutual Interest

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 1/2022 Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed to enhance cooperation more than ever before on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, held a productive discussion with the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan today in Khartoum, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion, President Al Burhan expressed his satisfaction over the signing of a peace agreement between the Ethiopian Government and the TPLF and affirmed Sudan’s unwavering supports to its full implementation.

The President has also underscored that Sudan will not tolerate and harbour any elements that attempt to derail the implementation of the accord or attack Ethiopia from the Sudanese territory.

The two nations have agreed to settle border-related issues bilaterally through agreements signed before and existing mechanisms as resorting to force will not result in a durable solution.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the two sides stated their conviction that the goodwill and cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia will contribute to the attempt to address the differences in a trilateral manner.

The Sudan’s President Al-Burhan and the Deputy Prime Minister Demeke have agreed to jointly prevent illegal human, arms and drug trafficking in the border area.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke also held talks with Sudan’s Vice President-Mohamed Hamdan Deglo and Acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq.

During the discussions, Demeke emphasized that cooperation’s should be given to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Ali Al-Sadiq, on his part, expressed that Sudan is happy with the signing of a peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and TPLF.

He also announced that his country will support its implementation and play a positive role.

The Minister also mentioned that the peace of one country is a peace for the other.

He further thanked Ethiopia for its contribution and partnership in making the IGAD foreign ministers’ meeting held in Khartoum a success.

A delegation led by Demeke Mekonnen has been attending the 48 IGAD meeting of Ministers in Khartoum, Sudan.