President Sahle-Work Confers with UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres

Addis Ababa(ENA) December 1/2022 President Sahle-Work Zewde has received and conferred with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres at her office in Addis Ababa today.



Antonio Guterres is in Addis Ababa for the 6th AU-UN annual conference.

The Secretary General previously discussed with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on various issues in which the two sides affirmed their cooperation.

Similarly, President Sahle-Work and the UN Secretary-General exchanged views on various issues focusing on the current situation in Ethiopia and other mutual concerns of international matters.