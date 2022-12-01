Sweden, Switzerland Will Continue Supporting Humanitarian Activities in Ethiopia: Ambassadors

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 1/2022 Sweden and Switzerland will continue to support humanitarian activities in Ethiopia, the country’s ambassadors to Ethiopia said.



Following the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, the Government of Ethiopia has been intensifying its efforts in making humanitarian aid widely accessible to northern Ethiopia, including the Tigray region and other areas.

In addition to using its capabilities, the government is undertaking wide campaign for humanitarian aid by coordinating with international aid organizations.

Accordingly, the delivery of humanitarian assistance is being undertaken through multiple corridors.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Hans Henric Lenduquist told ENA that his country has been supporting humanitarian aid to affected communities by drought and conflict in Ethiopia.

“Sweden has increased its humanitarian support quite substantially over the last two years, ”he said, adding that “Ethiopia is a priority country for us when it comes to supporting humanitarian efforts in the northern part of Ethiopia, but also the rest of the country. So, this is important.”

Moreover, the ambassador reiterated that Sweden, as a partner of Ethiopia, will continue to support humanitarian activities.

“I think everyone wants to have peace. This is really the first important step to find the solution for sustainable peace in the country. Sweden, as a partner, will continue to support humanitarian activities. Of course, there are huge needs.”

Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tamara Mona said on her part the Swiss government has contributed humanitarian aid to people affected in the northern part of the country, including Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions.

The Swiss government has been contributing substantial humanitarian assistance to the north generally, mainly Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions, she noted.

Ambassador Mona further pointed out that her country will continue to support the affected community in the country.

“We will continue to support the government’s approach to support these regions for humanitarian assistance and to help the affected communities as much as we can.”

Recall that Swedish and Swiss governments funded 18.8 million USD project that aims at strengthening the resilience of disaster affected communities through durable solutions in Oromia and Somali Regions was launched yesterday.

The project would benefit 54,000 persons in disaster affected communities in the regions.