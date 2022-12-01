Joint Committee for Disarmament of Tigray Combatants Convened in Shire Town: Gov’t Communication Service

The Technical Planning Joint Committee which is expected to outline the detailed plan for the disarmament of Tigray combatants has convened in Shire town, according to Government Communication Service.

As per the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the Joint Committee mandated to outline the disarmament details of Tigray armed combatants has assumed its functions yesterday, November 30, 2022.

The Committee consisting of members from the Federal Government and Tigray Armed Combatants is expected to finalize its duties in the coming few days.

The committee’s detailed plan is envisaged to address the issues of disarmament and other related matters.

It is to be recalled that the planning has been delayed due to technical factors, Government Communication Service said.