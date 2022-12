Addis Ababa (ENA) December 1/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined by AUC Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat in Addis Ababa on various issues.



“I warmly welcome to Ethiopia UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined by AUC Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat,” the premier said on twitter following the meeting.

“We held fruitful discussions on a number of issues. I look forward to our strengthened collaboration,” he noted.