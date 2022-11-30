Update on humanitarian aid

Consistent with the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, the Government of Ethiopia is ensuring its effective implementation. The Federal Government is exerting all efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance and restore basic services in the Tigray region.

The delivery of humanitarian assistance is being undertaken through multiple corridors.

The following is the humanitarian assistance data of the past 4 days: –

Gondar Corridor

26th November: 30 WFP trucks arrived from Gondar to Shire via Humera carrying 1,137 MT, and 10 WFP trucks are en route from Gondar to May Tsebri with 212 mt of food commodities.

27th November: 24 WFP trucks departed with 1,043 mt from Gondar to Shire.

28th November: 11 WFP trucks are loading in Shire destined to May Tsebri.

29th November: 17 WFP trucks departed from Gondar to Mai Tsebri/Dimma carrying 380 mt and 9 Fleet truck returned from Shire to Gondar.

29th November: 21 trucks out 24 departed on 27th of November have arrived to Shire.

Kombolcha Corridor

26th November: 11 WFP trucks arrived in Zata with 324 mt of food commodities, and 11 WFP trucks are on route carrying 302 mt of food commodities from Kombolcha to Zata.

27th November: 54 WFP trucks departed with 1,946 mt of food commodities from Kombolcha to Ofla and Raya Alamata in Southern Zone

28th November: Loading ongoing for Bala and Korem and Southern zone woredas .

29th November: 54 WFP trucks arrived to to Ofla and Raya Alamata in Southern Zone, offloading is ongoing.

Semera Corridor

26th November: 34 trucks in total confirmed arrival and offloading in Mekelle as follows: 04 Logistics Cluster organized trucks carrying 77MT of NFIs, 28 WFP trucks with 1,223MT of food and 2 fuel tankers with 95,272 Liters.

27th November: CRS confirmed 175 trucks in total have arrived in Mekelle.

29th November: 140 CRS trucks has departed Semera to Mekelle.

UNHAS

29th November: UNHAS passenger flight form Addis to Mekelle took place.

November 30, 2022

Addis Ababa

Government Communication Service