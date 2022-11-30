IGAD Concludes its 48th Ordinary Session

(ENA) November 30/2022 The 48th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers concluded meeting today in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.



The Council of Ministers deliberated at length and endorsed the report presented by Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority.

The Council appreciated the IGAD Secretariat for navigating the region and the organization when it was traversing under daunting peace and security and humanitarian situations.

The Council of Ministers also hailed IGAD for its contributions in the Peace Agreement for the Cessation of Hostility in North Ethiopia.

The Ministers also put their signatures on two protocols on free movement of people and transhumance.

At its conclusion, the IGAD Ministerial Council issued a communiqué that called for institutional reform to make sure IGAD stands at the forefront in the effort of member countries achieve peace and development in the region.

Regarding peace and security, among others, the Communiqué, welcomed the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa, on 2nd November 2022 and the subsequent Declaration of Senior Commanders on Modalities for the Implementation of the Agreement signed in Nairobi, Kenya, on 12th November 2022.