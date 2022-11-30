Federal Police Expresses Gratitude to Residents of Axum, Environs for Peaceful Feast of St. Mary

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 30/2022 The Federal Police has extended gratitude to the residents of Axum and its environs for the contribution they made to the peaceful celebration of the annual feast day of Axum Mariam Tsion.

The annual religious feast day of St. Mary of Axum Zion was celebrated today in the presence of several faithful in Axum.

Axum and Adwa Sector Head of the Ethiopian Federal Police Commander, Getnet Kebede told ENA that the police had held discussions with religious fathers and elders on ways of conducting the annual feast of St. Mary of Axum Tsion peacefully.

Accordingly, the federal government and the community in the town have worked together for the peaceful conduct of the religious feast.

Besides the security forces, religious fathers, elders and the youth have exerted efforts to celebrate the Axum Saint Mary Zion’s feast peacefully, Commander Getnet added.

According to the commander, the faithful have celebrated the annual anniversary peacefully starting from early in the morning.

The commander has extended appreciation to residents of Axum and its environs for their contribution to the peaceful conduct of the feast.

Hidar Tsion is celebrated once in a year on Hidar 21 (November 30) at every church dedicated to St. Mary. The day is observed with special fervor particularly in Axum Tsion where the Ark of the Covenant is housed safely.

The faithful were not able to celebrate the festival last year due to conflict.

However, this year the residents colorfully celebrated the event following the peace agreement reached between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF.