Project Benefitting 54,000 Disaster Affected Persons in Oromia, Somali Regions Launched

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 30/2022 A project that benefits 54,000 persons in disaster affected communities in Oromia and Somali regions was launched in Addis Ababa today.



The 18.8-million-USD project is funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Disaster Risk Management Commissioner Shiferaw Teklemariam said the project will help to solve problems of displacement in affected communities and to address the drivers of displacement.

“These pilot areas would definitely bring us a lot more experience to gain from there and scale up it to wider areas where it’s need and required,” he added.

Sweden Ambassador to Ethiopia, Hans Henric Lenduquist said “I’m very happy to be here at the launch of the durable solution projects for Somali and Oromia regions.”

He added that “this is a real engagement from Sweden and Switzerland to support and to do real durable solution strategy.”

Switzerland Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tamara Mona said on her part that Switzerland has been supporting Ethiopia’s quest for durable solutions, especially in the framework of the Durable Solutions Initiative.

The strengthened linkages between the UN agencies and local NGOs and authorities will help to provide synergetic operations to apply integrated approaches and increase community cohesion that improve access to livelihood.

The project would be implemented by Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), it was learned.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative to Ethiopia, Farayi Zilmudizi recalled that the Durable Solutions Initiative in Ethiopia was launched in December 2019 amid great optimism from all corners, including the displaced households.

This particular project was to serve as pilot of Durable Solutions Initiative, bringing together multiple donors and multiple agencies to address displacement, she said, adding that “almost three years down the line, we are very happy to see it come to fruition.”

According to her, over the next four years and for the duration of the project, the three agencies, namely FAO, IOM and UN Habitat would work very closely with the regional and local authorities and other stakeholders, including potential beneficiaries to provide IDPs in the affected communities in Oromia and Somali regions.