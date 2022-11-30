Axum Tsion Mariam Annual Anniversary Colorfully Celebrated

November 30 /2022 (ENA) The faithful in attendance of the annual anniversary of Axum Tsion Mariam celebration in Tigray region said that they have colorfully celebrated the feast today due to the peace and stability which prevails in the city following the peace agreement.

The annual Mariam Zion (Hidar Zion) Celebration of Saint Mary of Axum is one of the main feast celebrated by followers of Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

This anniversary is celebrated to venerate St. Mary and especially to honor the Ark of the Covenant in St. Mary Church of Axum.

Followers of the faith told ENA during the ceremony that many devotees did not celebrate the feast last year due to security concerns.

But this year, the feast was celebrated in a grand manner due to the peace and stability created following the peace agreement.

They further expressed their hope to celebrate it more colorfully by ensuring lasting peace.

The Church of Mary of Zion is an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, which is believed to contain the Ark of the Covenant.

The church is located in the town of Axum, Tigray Region in northern Ethiopia, near the grounds of Obelisks of Axum.

The original church is believed to have been built during the reign of Ezana the first Christian ruler of the Kingdom of Axum during the 4th century AD, and has been rebuilt several times since then.

Today, the site contains the older church building rebuilt in the 16th century, the modern cathedral built in 1950s.