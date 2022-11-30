Realizing Nat’l Dialogue Will be Historic Achievement for Ethiopia: HPR speaker

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 30/2022 The realization of the upcoming national dialogue will be historic achievement for Ethiopia, House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) Speaker Tagesse Chafo said.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has today presented its ongoing activities to HPR and revealed its schedule to begin conducting the national dialogue.

Praising the devoted works of the commission and its members, the House Speaker said the national dialogue is one of the priorities of the nation for this year.

Realizing the national dialogue will be a historic achievement and it will be a great asset for the coming generation, he noted.

Highlighting that the national dialogue will be conducted without any external interference, he said working for the realization of the dialogue will be crucial.

Presenting the activities undertaken by the commission and its next plans to the House, Chairperson of the Commission, Professor Mesfin Araya affirmed that the national dialogue will begin by the coming March.

Professor Mesfin said the Commission has been engaged in various preparation activities vital to the effective conduct the national dialogue to help bring national consensus on prioritized issues as a nation.

All segments of the society will be given equal participation and voice during the course of the national dialogue, it was indicated.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission with eleven members came into effect since February 23, 2022.

Since then, the commission has been undertaking a number of preparatory activities including holding discussion with potential stakeholders to grasp experiences that would help to conduct successful national dialogue in the country.