DPM, FM Demeke Confers with Kenyan Counterpart

Addis Ababa November 30/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, met with the new Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Alfred Mutua today in Khartoum.



During the discussion held on the sidelines of the 48th IGAD Council of Ministers meeting, Demeke expressed appreciation to the Republic of Kenya mentioning the role former President Uhuru Kenyatta played for the success of the peace process.

Demeke has also reaffirmed that the government is committed to the implementation of the peace agreement.

The Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, on his part said that Ethiopian friendship holds a special place in Kenya and its contribution to the peace process is an indication of this.

The two nations can enhance their economic cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, he added.

Concluding the discussion, the Ministers agreed to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral friendship, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.