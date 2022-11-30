Commission to Begin National Dialogue in Coming March

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 30/2022 The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has today revealed its schedule to start the conduct of the historic national dialogue by March 2023.



The Commission presented its ongoing activities and work plans to the House of Peoples’ Representatives today.

It is indicated during the occasion that gathering discussion agenda will be conducted from January to February as drafting the agendas will be taken place from February to March 2023 among others.

Presenting the activities undertaken by the commission and it’s next plans to House, the Commission Chairman, Professor Mesfin Araya affirmed that the historic national dialogue will begin by the coming March.

Professor Mesfin said the Commission has been engaged in various preparation activities vital to the effective conduct of the national dialogue to help bring national consensus.

All segments of the society will be given equal participation and voice during the course of the national dialogue.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission with eleven members came into effect since February 23, 2022.

Since then, the commission has been undertaking a number of preparatory activities including holding discussion with potential stakeholders to grasp experiences that would help to conduct successful national dialogue in the country.

The national dialogue commission is meant to “pave the way for national consensus and keep the integrity of the country”.