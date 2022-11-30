UN Agencies to Implement 18.8 Mil USD Disaster Resilience Project in Oromia, Somali Regions

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 30/2022 A project that aims at strengthening the resilience of disaster affected communities through durable solutions in Oromia and Somali Regions has been launched today in Addis Ababa.



The project, which costs some 18.8 million USD, is funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

It is a joint project implemented by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The project, which will be implemented in Oromia and Somali regions, aims to provide internally displaced persons (IDPs) and communities affected by displacement with durable solutions.

The four year project is expected to benefit some 54,400 individuals in the two regions, it was indicated.

The targeted communities will be supported to voluntary return, relocation and reintegrate though implementation of community based planning and multi-sectoral recovery interventions aimed at building community cohesion and Resilience.