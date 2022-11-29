Int’l Partner Institutions, Countries Not Providing Enough Support for Refugees in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 29/2022 International partner institutions and countries are not providing enough support for refugees in Ethiopia, according to the Refugee and Returnee Service (RRS).

Following the peace agreement signed between the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF, more than 7,000 refugees who were in Mai-Aini and Adi-Harush shelters in Tigray region were moved to the newly established Alem-Wach shelter in Dabat district.

Refugee and Returnee Service Director-General Tesfahun Gobezay told ENA that Ethiopia has been doing its best to provide support and protection for refugees despite its limited capacity.

However, international partner institutions and countries are still not providing enough support for refugees, he said.

Ethiopia has established the Alem-Wach refugee camp in Dabat district of North Gondar Zone, it was learned.

There are more than 22,000 refugees in the Alem-Wach refugee camp; and out of the 23,000 refugees in the two camps, more than 15,000 have already been relocated.

Tesfahun stated that with the number of refugees in the Alem-Wach refugee camp established in a short period of time, it is difficult to meet basic services of refugees at the required level.

Therefore, the support of others is needed to alleviate the problem.

He, therefore, called on institutions and countries to understand the seriousness of the problem and provide them with further support for the refugees.

Tesfahun requested the assistance of international organizations in the effort to provide water and other basic services for the Alem-Wach refugee camp.