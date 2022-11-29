Attractive Tourist Destinations Emerging in Addis Ababa: Ministry of Tourism

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 29/2022 Addis Ababa, which is referred to as the political capital of Africa due to its historical, diplomatic, and political significance for the continent, is opening new tourist destinations, according to Ministry of Tourism.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Tourism State Minister Selamawit Dawit stated that Unity Park, Entoto Park, Friendship Park, Science Museum, and the National Palace Museum are among the new tourism destinations expected to enhance tourism.

According to her, efforts are being exerted to make Addis Ababa a vibrant city where citizens and tourists enjoy and conference tourism flourishes.

Conference tourism is growing across the globe and this creates opportunity for host countries, including Ethiopia, she added.

Selamawit stated that the capital Addis Ababa held 5 exhibitions and international conferences, including a fashion show, since September, 2022.

The state minister pointed out that the Unity Park is quite an attraction that shows Ethiopia in one place by displaying its natural and made attractions as well all the cultures of the regional states.

Unity Park is the busiest destination in the city currently, according to her.

State Minister further said opportunities are created to all arrival to Addis Ababa family visiting, conference participants, or any other work related visitors to enable them to visit Unity Park.

Entoto Natural Park located at the north edge of Addis Ababa on the other hand delivers services with many indoor and outdoor adventures and recreational activities.

The completion of the Friendship project and the National Palace will bring impacts in enhancing the city’s tourism access and enhance the Addis Ababa’s level with respect to tourism, the state minster noted.

She further revealed that the tourism package, which was a single day in the city, is now elongated to 3-4 days due to the increase in the number tourist destinations in the city.