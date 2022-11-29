DPM, FM Demeke Arrives in Khartoum

Addis Ababa November 29/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has arrived in Khartoum, Sudan today to attend at the 48th IGAD Council Ministers meeting.



Up on arrival at Khartoum International Airport Demeke was welcomed by senior Sudanese Government and IGAD officials.

The IGAD meeting is expected to cover topics such as the current state of peace and security in the Horn of Africa, conflicts, natural disasters, and humanitarian aid, food security, as well as other regional and global concerns.

A report on the status of IGAD’s institutional reforms will also be presented and discussed, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.