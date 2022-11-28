Scholars in UK Recommit to Establish Global Black History, Heritage & Education Centre in Addis

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 28/2022 Scholars, authorities on Black History, dignitaries, and prominent individuals in the United Kingdom have renewed their commitment to establish the Global Black History, Heritage, and Education Centre (GBHHEC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



Speaking at the first anniversary of the initiative to establish the Global Black Centre, Ambassador Teferi Melesse said that it would not be an overstatement to say that it is so befitting and appropriate to establish the Global Black Centre in Ethiopia, a country that has sacrificed dearly for the independence and liberation of Africa.

Ambassador Teferi underlined that Ethiopia has both the historical and moral assets to exhibit profusely in the center once it is established and becomes operational.

The Ambassador further noted that Ethiopia has always been committed to preaching the virtue of Africanness and the greatness of Pan-Africanism, adding that its commitment is reflected not just in the words of its leaders and intellectuals, but also reflected in the historic deeds of its people, who, throughout their lives, promoted and defended the interest of Africa and its heritages.

He finally thanked the scholars for believing in the potential of Ethiopia to safeguard and exhibit the history of Africa and all black people through the establishment of the Global Black Centre in Addis Ababa.

In such score, he called upon all members of the initiative to renew their commitment and keep the momentum going forward, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.