Ethiopia Condemns Cowardly Acts of Al-Shabab on Hotel Villa Rose in Somalia

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 28/2022 The Government of Ethiopia condemned the cowardly acts of Al-Shabab on hotel Villa Rose, near the State house (Villa Somalia) on 27 November 2022.

The government of Ethiopia has also conveyed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the government of Somalia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The government of Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia at this difficult moment and expresses its readiness to closely work together with the government of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the fight against Terrorism,” it added.