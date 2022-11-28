DPM, FM Demeke Appreciates Eswatini’s Solid, Balanced Stance Towards Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 28/2022 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, appreciated Eswatini’s principled, solid, and balanced stance towards Ethiopia during testing time such as the recent security situation.

Demeke received and discussed bilateral and regional issues with the Eswatini Foreign Minister, Thulisile Dladla today.

During the occasion, Demeke briefed the Eswatini counterpart about the current developments in Ethiopia and the peace agreement signed in Pretoria.

He stated that his government is moving forward with the peace agreement’s implementation, adding that Ethiopia is in a promising situation for a lasting peace.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eswatini, on her part, congratulated the people and Government of Ethiopia for reaching the peace agreement.

She assured that her country is ready to provide all possible support for its successful implementation.

She emphasized the value the Kingdom of Esawtini places on its relationship with Ethiopia and its desire to continue fostering cooperation for mutual benefits.

Concluding their discussion, the two Foreign Ministers reached an understanding to work together to strengthen bilateral friendship and strategic multilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Eswatini.

Eswatini has its embassy in Addis Ababa since 2004 while the Ethiopian Embassy in South Africa is accredited to Eswatini.