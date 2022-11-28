National Peace Council Established

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 28/2022 A National Peace Council has been established today with a view to support the ongoing efforts to bring lasting peace in Ethiopia.

The Council, the first of its kind in the country, aims at helping the efforts to achieve lasting peace in the country.

Minister of Peace, Binalf Andualem said during the launching ceremony, the Council will provide opportunity to enhance activities being carried out on peace building in a coordinated and collaborated manner.

“Peace is a common agenda, path and destination,” he said, urging all to discharge responsibility for its realization.

He stressed that the council should work hard to inculcate a culture of addressing disagreements through dialogue and patience.

Noting religious institutions have a great role in creating citizens dedicated to the peace of the country, the minister said, calling the institutions to contribute their role by participating in the newly established Peace Council.

Moreover, he stated that one of the ways to help build lasting peace in Ethiopia is the through National Dialogue Commission.

In this regard, the Minister emphasized that the council should play its role in supporting the efforts of the commission.

The council includes religious institutions, civil society representatives, security institutions, higher education institutions, intellectuals and political parties as members.

The council will work to create a national consensus and work on conflict trend analysis and solution, it was indicated.