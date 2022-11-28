IGF Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, November 28/2022/ENA/ The 17th Global Internet Governance Forum (IGF) has kicked off today in Addis Ababa.



United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia are hosting a five-day Forum that is expected to attract more than 2,500 participants across the world including representatives of governments, international organizations, private sectors as well as academician.

The forum is organized under the theme: “Resilient Internet for a Shared Sustainable and Common Future.”

The meeting will aim at accommodating the participation of stakeholders present in Addis Ababa or participating online.

The IGF, convened annually by the UN Secretary-General, is a critical platform for enabling open and engaging discussions on internet governance, including the internet’s sustainability, robustness, security, stability and development.

The major sub-themes of the forum, among others, are connecting all people and safeguarding human rights, avoiding internet fragmentation, governing data as well as protecting privacy, enabling safety, security and accountability as well as addressing advanced technologies, including AI.

IGF is a global multi-stakeholder platform that facilitates the discussion of public policy issues pertaining to the internet.