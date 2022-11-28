Ethiopian Diplomats Urged to Promote Pan-African Values

Addis Ababa November 28/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen urged Ethiopian diplomats to promote pan-African principles and Africa’s ability in solving its problems through its own initiatives.



The 21-day training provided to diplomats by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the African Leadership Excellence Academy concluded on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister handed over certificates of recognition for the trainees.

During the occasion, Demeke also tabled a presentation highlighting the new trajectory for Ethiopia’s diplomacy and what is expected of the trainees.

He stated that meritocracy and professionalism will be the ministry’s defining characteristics, and pragmatic ways will define Ethiopia’s diplomacy in line with the objectives of the ongoing reform process.

Ethiopia, according to Demeke, needs to reorganize its diplomacy, focusing on deepening existing ties, forging new partnerships, widening its sphere of influence, and safeguarding national interests.

He urged the diplomats to promote pan-African principles and Africa’s ability in solving its problems through its own initiatives, citing the successful African Union-led negotiations over the GERD and the Pretoria Peace Deal.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, for her part, expressed her hope that the trainees will put the training sessions’ significant inputs into practice.