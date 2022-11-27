DPM, FM Urges Diplomats to Exert Utmost Efforts to Defend Ethiopia’s Interest

Addis Ababa November 27/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen has urged diplomats to exert the utmost efforts to defend Ethiopia’s interest by drawing good lessons from past experiences and understanding the prevailing objective realities.



The three week intensive training program organized for senior diplomats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the African Leadership Excellence Academy in Addis Ababa winded up today.

The training aims at defining the directions, dimensions, and domains of Ethiopian diplomacy and was conducted focusing on the participation of Ethiopia in the international relations and diplomacy.

It was also designed to update the knowledge and skills of diplomats in line with the new global-level realities in the economic, social, geopolitical, and digital arenas.

At the closing ceremony of the training, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said diplomats must carry out their diplomatic activities in a timely and systematic manner in order to defend the national interests of Ethiopia.

In this regard, the three week training is believed to help enable the diplomats promote Ethiopia’s truth and interest by carrying out their tasks in line with the dynamism of world geopolitics, he added.

Demeke further stated that the training is expected to contribute a lot for the effective accomplishment of national duty, urging the diplomats to effectively discharge their responsibility by translating the knowledge they acquired from the training.

Several scholars and senior government officials including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Sahle-Work Zewde, Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Former President Mulatu Teshome have given training to the diplomats in various topics.