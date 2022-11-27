Internet Governance Forum Will Be Kicked Off Tomorrow in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa November 27/2022/ENA/ The 17th Global Internet Governance Forum (IGF) will be officially opened tomorrow in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.



United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia are hosting the five day Forum that is expected to attract more than 2,500 participants across the world including representatives of governments, international organizations, private sectors as well as academician.

The 17th IGF, organized under the theme: Resilient Internet for a Shared Sustainable and Common Future, will discuss range of issues related to the opportunities and challenges of internet.

Connecting all people and safeguarding human rights, avoiding internet fragmentation, governing data and protecting privacy, enabling safety, security and accountability as well as addressing advanced technologies, including AI are the major sub-themes of the forum.

IGF is a global multi-stakeholder platform that facilitates the discussion of public policy issues pertaining to the Internet.