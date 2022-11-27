Gov’t Restoring Basic Services, Providing Humanitarian Aid in Korem Town : Residents

Addis Ababa November 27/2022/ENA/ Following the peace agreement signed between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF, the government has been restoring services and making humanitarian aid available in Korem Town, residents of the town told ENA.

The residents have also pointed out that the government has been demonstrating its commitment to restoring services and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the town, adhering to the peace agreement.

Eskedar Haile, a resident of Korem, recalled that the residents of the town had endured hardship and misery for over a year.

However, the prevalence of peace and security in Korem and its surroundings following the peace agreement, has led life in the town to return to normalcy, Eskedar noted.

“The food aid delivery has eased the problems of the people,” she said.

Priest Hagos Ararso also recalled that residents of Korem and its surroundings had experienced severe humanitarian crisis due to the conflict.

The people have returned to their previous livelihood after the prevailing of peace in Korem and its surroundings, Priest Hagos observed, adding that the agreement reached between the government and TPLF would usher in lasting peace to the people.

The delivery of emergency food aid to people in need by the government has eased the chronic problems of the people, he explained. The priest called on all to play their role to the implementation of the agreement.

Meles Aderu, a youth resident of Korem, said he resumed his previous market activities in the town following the peace agreement.

Stating that people who were displaced due to the threat of conflict have returned to their homes , Meles said, adding that the government’s relief assistance to people in need has eased the sufferings.

Mayor of Korem City Administration, Zemachu Belay said the conflict has caused loss of lives and material damage.

Following the damage on public utilities in and around the town, the government is undertaking reconstruction work, the mayor stated.

Accordingly, telephone, electricity and water services have resumed recently, and health institutions and government services are being restored, he pointed out.

Apart from this, the mayor said that 9,000 quintals of food for a month is being made available beginning from this week to over 53,833 people who are in urgent need of food aid due to the conflict.

He also explained that the government has kept its promise of humanitarian aid to the needy, where the fast delivery of food is helping the people to return to their normal activities quickly.

He said Korem town has been returning to normalcy, stating that public transport has also resumed from Korem to Alamata and Sekota towns and vice versa.

The rehabilitation of health and education institutions destroyed by conflict including banking services, will be carried out, he stated.