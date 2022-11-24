France Committed to support Rebuilding of Conflict-affected Areas in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 24 /2022 France is committed to supporting the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts of conflict-affected areas in northern Ethiopia, Ambassador Maréchaux told ENA.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, France’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Rémi Maréchaux said that his country has been engaged in Franco-Ethiopian projects and strong cooperation with Ethiopia that essentially centered on fraternity between the countries.

Welcoming the peace agreement signed by the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF, the ambassador added that France has been making strong political support across the EU and through the UN Security Council for Ethiopia.

According to him, the implementation of the peace agreement would contribute to further strengthening the Ethio-French cooperation in various fields.

The implementation of the agreement would facilitate the conclusion of a new program that will allow relieving the public debt of the country and strengthening cooperation, Ambassador Maréchaux added.

Moreover, it would create favorable conditions for French investors to enter Ethiopia.

He further stated that France has been working in rehabilitation, provision of medical supplies, strengthening food security, and repairing of electric power and infrastructure.

France is also ready to support the transformation and renovation of tourist sites in Ethiopia, Ambassador Maréchaux said, adding that cultural relationship has been the priority since the beginning of the diplomatic ties between the two countries 125 years ago.